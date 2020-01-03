Aeon Price Down 1.7% This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002011 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $732.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00695281 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003308 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001566 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

