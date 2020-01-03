Aergo One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, GOPAX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Aergo has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GOPAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

