Aeron Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.04 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Aeron token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Kucoin and Kuna. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00185242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.01416191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron launched on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Coinrail, Binance, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Kucoin, Tidex, Kuna, Gate.io, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

