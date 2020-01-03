Aeternity Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Crex24 and Gate.io. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $38.79 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000678 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 342,537,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,716,551 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDAX, Binance, HitBTC, HADAX, Radar Relay, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Crex24, OKEx, Mercatox, FCoin, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Gate.io, Bithumb, OOOBTC, BigONE, BitMart, Tokenomy, Zebpay, LATOKEN, Koinex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

