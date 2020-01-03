AgaveCoin One Day Volume Hits $43,573.00 (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, AgaveCoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One AgaveCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and Crex24. AgaveCoin has a total market cap of $21.99 million and approximately $43,573.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AgaveCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.01351528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AgaveCoin Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org.

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AgaveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AgaveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.