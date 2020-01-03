AgaveCoin Price Tops $0.0536 on Exchanges (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One AgaveCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.93 million and $50,040.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AgaveCoin Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

