Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

AGRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,815,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $1,945,827.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 978,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 120,403 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGRX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 71,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.75. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.