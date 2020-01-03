Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.18. 14,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $86.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,246.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,445,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,902,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,950,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,863,074,000 after purchasing an additional 177,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,155,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,929,000 after purchasing an additional 194,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,588,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 803,993 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

