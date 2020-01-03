Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$241,500.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.50, for a total value of C$241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at C$4,680,109.

R. Gregory Laing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, R. Gregory Laing sold 250 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$20,375.00.

On Friday, November 29th, R. Gregory Laing sold 750 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$58,875.00.

On Friday, November 15th, R. Gregory Laing sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.94, for a total value of C$394,700.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, R. Gregory Laing sold 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$201,570.00.

Shares of AEM stock traded up C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$79.12. 1,366,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,367. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of C$51.39 and a 12-month high of C$86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$901.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

