AI Doctor Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im, Huobi and OKEx. AI Doctor has a market cap of $2.22 million and $111,998.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AI Doctor Profile

AIDOC is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitForex, Allcoin, CoinBene, OKEx, Bibox, BCEX, BtcTrade.im and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

