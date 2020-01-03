Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0590 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $21.40 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bancor Network, Bilaxy, BitForex, DragonEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

