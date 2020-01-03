Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACDVF stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.