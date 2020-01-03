Aladdin (ADN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.19 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Aladdin has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, BITKER, TOPBTC and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.01817289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.20 or 0.03025879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00689644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062308 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,363,899,977 tokens. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, BitForex, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

