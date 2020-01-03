Aladdin (ADN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.58 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Aladdin has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aladdin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, BITKER and TOPBTC. In the last week, Aladdin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aladdin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,330.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.01808377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.59 or 0.02912161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00570494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00676465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00060884 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00386851 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,393,899,947 tokens. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, TOPBTC, BitForex and BITKER. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aladdin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aladdin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.