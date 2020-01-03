Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

NYSE:ALG traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.93. The company had a trading volume of 99,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.58. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $129.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,742,500.62. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

