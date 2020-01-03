Alan D. Solomont Acquires 196 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Stock

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Director Alan D. Solomont bought 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.19 per share, with a total value of $10,033.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,446.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. 333,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 214.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 11.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.