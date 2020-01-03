Alchemint Standards Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,497.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $183,761.00 and approximately $3,497.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00185477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.47 or 0.01399981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120549 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.