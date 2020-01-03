Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.85.

NYSE BABA opened at $219.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $129.83 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

