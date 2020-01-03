Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post $645.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $643.40 million to $650.00 million. Align Technology posted sales of $534.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.58.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $283.68 on Friday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $487,131.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $1,262,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $6,787,761 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,507,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 24.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,507,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,590,000 after purchasing an additional 300,590 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Align Technology by 39.1% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 58,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $229,902,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

