All Sports Hits Market Cap of $4.64 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $88,417.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $24.68 and $32.15.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05855954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $5.60, $10.39, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $7.50, $32.15, $51.55 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.