All Sports (SOC) Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. All Sports has a market cap of $4.63 million and $83,051.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $5.60.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.05845053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $24.43, $32.15, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.