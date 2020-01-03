Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams Sells 4,000 Shares

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ABTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 101,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,000. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $778.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James cut Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $295,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

