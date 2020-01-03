Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $737.20 Million

Analysts expect that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will post $737.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $745.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.20 million. Allegion posted sales of $702.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $274,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,288 shares of company stock worth $7,609,276 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $125.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Allegion has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

