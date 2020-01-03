ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CBH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.67. 65,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,272. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

About ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

