Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NCZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 251,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,563. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

