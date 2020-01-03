Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

NYSE ACV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,596. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69.

Get Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd alerts:

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.