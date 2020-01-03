AllSafe Achieves Market Cap of $154,500.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $154,500.00 and $2,473.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

