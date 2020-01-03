Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19,864.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 141.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,777,000 after acquiring an additional 729,400 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 297.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 783,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,633,000 after acquiring an additional 586,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 12.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,342,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,631,000 after acquiring an additional 486,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allstate by 15.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,774,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,119,000 after acquiring an additional 367,710 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $80.21 and a 52-week high of $113.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

