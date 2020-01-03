ALLUVA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ALLUVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM. Over the last week, ALLUVA has traded up 6% against the dollar. ALLUVA has a total market capitalization of $68,501.00 and $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALLUVA Token Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com.

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

