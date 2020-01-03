Almeela (KZE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $822.00

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Almeela has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Almeela has a total market cap of $337,504.00 and approximately $822.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Almeela token can now be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00001230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022235 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000813 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela (CRYPTO:KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

