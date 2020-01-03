Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) recently:

1/3/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $150.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $159.00.

12/17/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/27/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $159.00.

11/21/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

11/21/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alnylam incurred narrower-than-expected loss and beat revenue estimates in the third quarter of 2019. Onpattro continued to gain traction. The FDA set an action date of Feb 20, 2020. It showed strong commitment toward future pipeline growth through its landmark ocular and CNS disease alliance with Regeneron. The company also aims to expand the label of Onpattro for patients with cardiomyopathy and a potential label expansion should boost sales.The company’s efforts to develop its pipeline (inclisiran and lumasiran) are impressive. The company also expects to submit an NDA for inclisiran in 2019. Although we are pleased with Alnylam’s broad and promising pipeline, heavy dependence on Onpattro for growth is a concern. Moreover, the company heavily relies on its partnerships for supporting operations.Shares have outperformed the industry.”

11/18/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

ALNY stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,471.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,773 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,930. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

