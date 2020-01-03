Alpha Token Market Capitalization Achieves $606,213.00 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $606,213.00 and $2,014.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer, Token Store and CoinLim. During the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 128.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.01351528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token.

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, EtherFlyer and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

