Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells $18,650,531.06 in Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 371,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $18,650,531.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Capitalg Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98.

On Thursday, December 26th, Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84.

On Monday, December 9th, Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $7,291,659.41.

Shares of GOOG traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,360.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,537. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,372.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,332.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,229.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6,515.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,285,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,545,641,000 after acquiring an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

