Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.13.

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nomura upped their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $28.10 on Friday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 351.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $138,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $149,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

