Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,461,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,539. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.