Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE:ACH opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

