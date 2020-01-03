AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to announce $88.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.41 million and the highest is $89.79 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $88.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $326.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.45 million to $327.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $331.45 million, with estimates ranging from $257.90 million to $388.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $84.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AMAG. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 274,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

AMAG opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $411.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.35. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.