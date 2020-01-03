Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.56% from the company’s previous close.

AMRN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Insiders have sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 16.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 45.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

