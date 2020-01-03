American Eagle Outfitters Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

NYSE AEO opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

