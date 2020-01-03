American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEP. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,154. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in American Electric Power by 879.4% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 97.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 70.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

