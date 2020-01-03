American Finance Trust Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

American Finance Trust has a payout ratio of -846.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $12.76 on Friday. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

