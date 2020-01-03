American Financial Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

American Financial Group stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.65. The stock had a trading volume of 331,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,643. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $111.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Also, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

