American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Renal Associates by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in American Renal Associates by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Renal Associates by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Renal Associates by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

