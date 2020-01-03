Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $190.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $149.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.63.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $169.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.28 and its 200-day moving average is $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $104.87 and a 1 year high of $169.74. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,084,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,638,000 after buying an additional 941,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,065.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,336,000 after buying an additional 858,619 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,919,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,661,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

