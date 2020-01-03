AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 807.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,329 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,899,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,872,000 after acquiring an additional 549,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,482,000 after acquiring an additional 403,704 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,872,000 after acquiring an additional 396,995 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

