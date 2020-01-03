Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $211,976.66 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $211,976.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 728,940 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 398,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

