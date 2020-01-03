Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Jay Barth Sells 9,753 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Jay Barth sold 9,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $93,141.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,786.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,428. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,760,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,848,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,482,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,904,000 after buying an additional 2,543,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,330,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,687,000 after buying an additional 2,510,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,016,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

