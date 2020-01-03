AMO Coin (AMO) Market Cap Reaches $2.93 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. AMO Coin has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $188,383.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,324,956,636 tokens. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation.

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

