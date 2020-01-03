Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 1,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $19,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMPH traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 212,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $908.29 million, a P/E ratio of 89.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.