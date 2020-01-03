Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.32.

Shares of ADI opened at $120.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $162,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,878,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

